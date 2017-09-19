Teen Wolf: Ranking 12 of the Series' Best (and Worst) Villains

Teen Wolf‘s mythology has always been a double-edged sword.

The MTV drama’s ever-expanding supernatural universe has drawn a slew of iconic villains to Beacon Hills, while also luring in the occasional dud who gets killed off before you even learn how to spell their name correctly.

In that spirit, TVLine is looking back at 12 of the show’s best and worst villains, ahead of its series finale this Sunday (8/7c). From earlier baddies like Peter Hale and the Darach to more recent evildoers like the Desert Wolf and the Anuk-Ite, it’s time to get real about how we’re going to remember Scott McCall’s rolodex of enemies.

(For more nostalgic fun, check out our look back at Teen Wolf‘s 2011 pilot.)

Which Teen Wolf villains are on the top (and bottom) of your list? Browse our gallery of picks — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your own below.