SNL to Continue Airing Live Nationally

Saturday Night Live is sticking with its winning scheduling formula as it heads into its 43rd season.

Beginning with its Sept. 30 premiere — featuring host Ryan Gosling and musical guest Jay-Z — SNL will be broadcast live nationally. Each episode will air at 11:30 pm ET, 10:30 pm CT, 9:30 pm MT and 8:30 pm PT. (For the Mountain and Pacific time zones, the episode will be repeated at 11:30 pm.)

SNL began airing live nationally in April, a decision that — according to the network — resulted in an 11 percent growth in Live+Same Day viewership. The belief was that people in other time zones were more likely to watch a live broadcast, rather than a tape-delayed show.

Do you plan on watching Saturday Night Live when it airs, or are you more of a next-day viewer? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.