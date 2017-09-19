Lethal Weapon's Riggs Is High (on Life?) in Deleted Season 1 Scene

Warning: This exclusive deleted scene from Lethal Weapon‘s first season may give you the munchies.

The moment, cut from Episode 3, “Best Buds,” shows Clayne Crawford’s Riggs doing something kinda sweet for his new-ish partner, Damon Wayans’ Murtaugh. But as Murtaugh tucks into the delicious treat Martin brings him, Riggs — in the driver’s seat — announces that he’s maybe kinda a little under the influence.

Is Riggs actually high? Probably. (We mean, have you met him?)

The exchange is featured on the Fox series’ Season 1 Blu-ray and DVD, which is available today.

Lethal Weapon returns for Season 2 on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 8/7c. The new season will see the addition of Michelle Hurd (Blindspot) as police chief Gina Santos, as well as guest-starring stints by Adrian Pasdar (Heroes) and Rex Linn (CSI: Miami). In addition, Thomas Lennon will return as Murtaugh and Riggs’ sometime sidekick Leo Getz.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch the hijinks, then hit the comments: Are you looking forward to Season 2?