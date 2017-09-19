Jimmy Kimmel used the opening monologue of Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday to take aim at Republicans’ latest attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act. “They’re trying to sneak this scam of a bill they cooked up in without an analysis from the bipartisan Congressional Budget Office,” he said in video released online ahead of the show’s airing.

“They don’t even want you to see” the Graham-Cassidy bill, he continued. “They want us to treat it like an iTunes service agreement [and not read it], and this guy, [Louisiana Senator] Bill Cassidy, just lied right to my face” on the show, claiming “yep,” he believed that every American, regardless of income, should have access to basic health care.

Kimmel went on to remind viewers, and maybe Cassidy himself, that “when he was on this publicity tour [and appeared on Live], he listed his demands very clearly. He said he wants coverage for all, no discrimination based on preexisting conditions, lower premiums for middle-class families and no lifetime caps, and guess what — the new bill does none of those things.”

Back in May, the talk-show host made headlines when he disclosed in a monologue that his and wife Molly’s second child, son Billy, had been born with a rare heart disease and had had to undergo open-heart surgery shortly after his birth. Though the baby pulled through with flying colors — and even helped Dad pen his latest monologue (see below) — the scare inspired Kimmel to issue a plea for bipartisan collaboration on health care that he said at the time had gotten him branded by “very sick and sad critics” as “an out-of-touch Hollywood elitist creep.”

If anyone again wants to take issue with Kimmel’s standing up for the rights of families to have access to basic health care, “you can shove your disgusting comments where your doctor won’t be giving you a prostate exam once they take your health-care benefits away,” he said.

