Jamie Lee Curtis to Star in, Produce Funeral-Home Sitcom at CBS

Jamie Lee Curtis and CBS are looking to put the “fun” back in funerals.

The Scream Queens star has signed on to star in and executive-produce a CBS sitcom set at a funeral home, according to our sister site Variety. In the multi-camera comedy, titled Quality of Life, Curtis will play the matriarch of a family that’s run a funeral home for generations.

Curtis came up with the idea for the series along with Janis Hirsch (Will & Grace, Frasier), who will pen the pilot script and also serve as an EP.

Mostly known for her film roles — she just signed on to reprise her role as Laurie Strode in a new Halloween sequel — Curtis has been dabbling in TV in recent years. She starred as Dean Cathy Munsch in both seasons of Ryan Murphy’s Fox horror comedy Scream Queens, which got the axe earlier this year. She also had recurring roles on Fox’s New Girl (as Jess’ mom Joan) and CBS’ NCIS (as division head and Gibbs love interest Dr. Samantha Ryan).