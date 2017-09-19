Hillary Clinton Criticizes Trump's 'Dangerous' U.N. Address on Colbert

Visiting The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tuesday, Hillary Rodham Clinton weighed in on President Trump‘s assertion to the United Nations General Assembly that he’d “totally destroy North Korea” if it threatened the United States or its allies.

“What I’d hope the president would have said,” she offered, “was something along the lines of, ‘We view this as dangerous to our allies, to the region and even to our country. We call on all nations to work with us to try to end the threat posed by [North Korea’s leader] Kim Jong-un’ and not call him ‘Rocket Man,’ the old Elton John song.”

Characterizing the language of Trump’s speech as “very dark, dangerous,” Clinton went on to suggest that it would have been preferable for him “to say clearly, ‘We will not tolerate any attacks on our friends or ourselves.’ But you should lead with diplomacy.”

