Difficult People First Look: Amy Poehler Vibes With Julie in Season 3 Finale

Billy is on the move in next week’s Difficult People season finale (Tuesday, Sept. 26) and his path leads him straight to… Amy Poehler, apparently.

Yes, the Hulu comedy’s executive producer is finally making her on-screen debut as Flute, a hippie who encounters Billy and Julie at a trendy Los Angeles restaurant. TVLine has your exclusive first look at the Difficult moment above.

Back in New York, Marilyn moves forward with her long-gestating memoir and major changes are underway at the café — including the arrival of a new waiter.

Additional finale guests include Tony Hale, Andy Cohen, Lucy Liu and John Cho.

