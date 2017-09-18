Star Trek's Sonequa Martin-Green Praises Discovery's 'Courageous' Story

With only three weeks left of work on Season 1 of Star Trek: Discovery and less time than that until the reboot’s premiere (Sunday, Sept. 24, on both CBS All Access and CBS), “I can honestly say I don’t think I’m nervous anymore,” leading lady Sonequa Martin-Green told TVLine’s Michael Ausiello at the Emmys Sunday. “I’m just excited. I’m ready to share it!”

In particular, the actress is eager for Trekkers to experience “the power of the story,” she said. “The fact that it builds on itself the way that it does, it’s so courageous. I think people are gonna be moved by that — and surprised.”

Also included in the red-carpet interview is the gossip that the Walking Dead alumna has heard about Season 8 from a mole close to home — her husband Kenric Green, who plays Scott on the AMC drama. Press PLAY on the video ABOVE to listen in.