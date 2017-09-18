RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10: Madonna Booked to Guest-Judge?

When RuPaul Charles and his fellow RuPaul’s Drag Race judges made a pit stop on the Emmy red carpet Sunday to be interviewed by TVLine’s Michael Ausiello, the two-time Emmy winner had no idea how much tea was about to be spilled!

At first, Mama Ru insisted that he couldn’t offer up a tease about the forthcoming Season 10. However, when Ausiello asked whether he thought the show would ever be able to top having Lady Gaga on as a guest judge, the drag superstar admitted, “It is kinda tough to top her. But I think we’ve done it. I really do.”

Since the only guest judge who could possibly top Lady Gaga would be Madonna, Ausiello asked if it was true, that Drag Race had booked her. “I can’t saaay,” Charles said, laughing. But, since he also didn’t say no, did that mean that the onetime Material Girl would soon be reading Ru’s queens for filth?

Press PLAY on the video above to draw your own conclusions. Then hit the comments: If not Madonna, who could top Gaga as a guest judge?