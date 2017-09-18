Homeland EP Teases Carrie-Keane Showdown in Season 7, Confirms [Spoiler] Is Definitely Dead

Sometimes dead is dead — even on Homeland.

At Sunday’s Emmy Awards, the Showtime drama’s longtime EP/director Lesli Linka Glatter officially confirmed that the death of Rupert Friend’s seemingly immortal Quinn in the Season 6 finale will indeed stick. “I wish he wasn’t [dead],” she lamented to me on the red carpet prior to the ceremony, where she was up for her fifth Emmy for directing Homeland (she lost out to Handmaid Tale‘s Reed Morano).

At the start of our brief Q&A — which you can view in its entirety below — I asked Glatter to also confirm that the Washington D.C./Virginia-set Season 7 (premiering in early 2018) will largely find Carrie squaring off with Elizabeth Marvel’s increasingly duplicitous President Keane. “We’re digging into that,” she responded, before adding, “But many other things as well…. There are a lot of layers to everything. That’s one of the things I love about Homeland — it changes every season. It’s never the same show.”