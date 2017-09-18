Good Omens First Look: David Tennant and Michael Sheen Look Heavenly

David Tennant and Michael Sheen are looking right for their demonic and angelic parts in the first photo from Good Omens.

A six-part comedy, the upcoming Amazon/BBC co-production is based on the acclaimed fantasy novel Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch by Neil Gaiman (American Gods) and Terry Pratchett (Colour of Magic).

Gaiman, who will serve as showrunner on the limited series, shared the first photo on Twitter, as seen down below.

Good Omens takes place in 2018 when the Apocalypse is near and Final Judgment is set to descend upon humanity. The armies of Good and Evil are amassing, Atlantis is rising, and tempers are flaring. Everything appears to be going according to Divine Plan. However, Aziraphale (played by Masters of Sex alum Sheen), a somewhat fussy angel, and Crowley, a fast-living demon (Doctor Who‘s Tennant) — both of whom have lived amongst Earth’s mortals since The Beginning and have grown rather fond of the lifestyle — are not actually looking forward to the coming war.



Check out the full-length photo, which seems to be from an opening flashback: