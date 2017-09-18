Blindspot's Jaimie Alexander: Jane's Keeping a 'Massive Secret' in Season 3

Blindspot fans may want to brace themselves. If Jaimie Alexander wasn’t exaggerating when she spoke with TVLine founder Michael Ausiello on the Emmy red carpet Sunday, it sounds like they’re in for a wild ride when the NBC drama returns for Season 3 on its new night — Fridays at 8/7c, starting Oct. 27.

“Oh my God, you are not going to believe what we are doing this year,” she exclaimed. “I didn’t believe it!”

In the wake of the two-year time jump with which the series ended Season 2, “new characters are coming in that have a very heavy connection to Jane, people that she didn’t remember,” Alexander revealed. “You guys’ll be shocked. It’s crazy.”

Elsewhere in the Q&A, the actress divulges that “Jane has a massive secret… and so does Weller,” and hints at upcoming flashbacks to fill in the blanks of that 24-month gap in time. Press PLAY on the video above to get the scoop.