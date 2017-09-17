The Handmaid's Tale Wins Outstanding Drama Series at 2017 Emmy Awards

Seven of television’s fiercest dramas — including one lone network series with lots of heart — clashed Sunday at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards.

AMC’s Better Caul Saul, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, HBO’s Westworld, NBC’s This Is Us, and Netflix’s House of Cards, Stranger Things and The Crown were all nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, with the trophy ultimately going to… The Handmaid’s Tale!

Of course, this wasn’t the only big win for the Hulu hit this year. Already under its belt was Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Elisabeth Moss) Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Ann Dowd), Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Alexis Bledel), as well as individual Emmys for writing, directing, cinematography and production design.

For those wondering why Game of Thrones — which was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014, before eventually winning in 2015 and 2016 — wasn’t in the running this year, it all comes down to a technicality. In order to be eligible for an Emmy this year, a show needed to air between June 1, 2016 and May 31, 2017. Due to its delayed premiere, Thrones‘ seventh season didn’t begin airing until July 16, nearly two months after the cutoff.

