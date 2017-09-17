Sterling K. Brown Wins Emmy for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series was destined to be a rough category at Sunday’s 69th Primetime Emmy Awards — and not just because it pit Pearson against Pearson.

In addition to This Is Us‘ dual nominees — Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia — the melee of talent also included Anthony Hopkins (Westworld), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Matthew Rhys (The Americans), Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan) and Kevin Spacey (House of Cards).

“Before any of this happened for your boy, I was a fan,” began Brown, who won for his portrayal of Randall Pearson on This Is Us. “My fellow nominees, I’m a fan. I love you all. … When I think about it, like, Walter White held this joint? Dick Whitman held this joint? I know I lost some of y’all, but Google it.”

He then thanked his co-stars for being “the best white family a brother ever had on television.” (Like, better than the Drummonds and “whoever raised Webster.”)

