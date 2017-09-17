Julia Louis-Dreyfus Sets Emmys Record With Sixth Consecutive Win for Veep

It was among the myriad questions plaguing viewers atop Sunday’s 69th Primetime Emmy Awards: Was Julia Louis-Dreyfus about to add a sixth consecutive trophy to her collection of Veep-related accolades?

Louis-Dreyfus, named Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for the past five years, faced stiff competition in the form of Pamela Adlon (FX’s Better Things), Jane Fonda (Netflix’s Grace and Frankie), Allison Janney (CBS’ Mom), Ellie Kemper (Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Tracee Ellis Ross (ABC’s black-ish) and Lily Tomlin (Netflix’s Grace and Frankie).

In the end, it was Louis-Dreyfus who took home the gold once again. This now makes her the actor with the most Emmy wins for playing a single role in a same series.

“You are superb and I adore you,” she told her fellow nominees, before offering a “massive thanks” to HBO. She also spoke of the comedy’s upcoming final season, in which they decided to drop an impeachment storyline because they were “worried that someone else might get to it first.” She concluded, “This is and continues to be the role of a lifetime and an adventure of utter joy.”

Veep also won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series.