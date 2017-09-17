The Crown's John Lithgow Wins Emmy for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

The votes are in: John Lithgow won the 2017 Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Prime Minister Winston Churchill in Netflix’s period drama The Crown.

Lithgow beat out a tough field of nominees including Westworld‘s Jeffrey Wright, Homeland‘s Mandy Patinkin, This Is Us‘ Ron Cephas Jones, House of Cards‘ Michael Kelly, Better Call Saul’s Jonathan Banks and Stranger Things‘ David Harbour. And he offered congratulations to all of them in his acceptance speech, saying, “I feel so lucky to have won this in the company of my fellow nominees.”

Lithgow also thanked the cast and crew of The Crown, including fellow nominee Claire Foy, who stars as Queen Elizabeth II. But he saved his final thanks for Churchill himself, adding a subtle swipe at our current politicians: “In these crazy times, his life, even as an old man, reminds us what courage and leadership in government really looks like.”

Tonight’s Emmy was the sixth for Lithgow, who took home three Emmys for his lead role as alien Dr. Dick Solomon on the NBC comedy 3rd Rock From the Sun and one in 2010 for his role as the Trinity Killer on Showtime’s Dexter.