Emmys Red Carpet Photos: The Casts of This Is Us, Big Little Lies and More

For true TV junkies — and if you’ve come here, we assume you fall under that category — the red carpet at Sunday’s 69th Primetime Emmy Awards was like the ultimate crossover event.

Stars from television’s biggest shows — including the casts of This Is Us, Stranger Things and Modern Family — mixed and mingled before entering Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater for the Stephen Colbert-hosted ceremony.

The red carpet also found itself hosting more movie stars than in previous years, including Emmy nominees Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, both nominated for their work on the HBO limited series Big Little Lies.

Browse our gallery of Emmy red carpet arrivals — you can click here for direct access — and drop a comment with the stars you’re most excited to see tonight. (And feel free to play Fashion Police. This is the Emmys, after all!)