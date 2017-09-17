Jerry Seinfeld, Dave Chappelle Crash Netflix Shows in Emmys Spot (Video)

What’s the deal with this whole “talking to the camera thing”?

Netflix on Sunday inserted Jerry Seinfeld into House of Cards, allowing the legendary comedian to confront Kevin Spacey’s Frank Underwood about his “unsettling,” fourth wall-breaking tone.

The commercial, which aired during the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, is part of the streaming service’s new “Netflix is a Joke” ad campaign, touting its ever-growing roster of stand-up comedy specials headlined by A-list talent such as recent Emmy winner Dave Chappelle. He, too, appears in the spot, giving the Stranger Things kids quite a scare.

Directed by Chappelle’s Show alum (and fellow comedian) Neal Brennan, the 60-second spot also features Chris Rock (who asks the ladies of Orange Is the New Black about a real American crime story) and daytime royalty Ellen DeGeneres (who, naturally, is added to The Crown).

Press PLAY on video above, then drop a comment below and tell us what you think of Netflix’s new ad campaign.