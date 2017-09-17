Elisabeth Moss Wins Emmy for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

There was no shortage of drama at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards when it came time to honor one of television’s six most formidable forces.

This year’s Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series race included powerhouses like Viola Davis (ABC’s How to Get Away With Murder), Claire Foy (Netflix’s The Crown), Elisabeth Moss (Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale), Keri Russell (FX’s The Americans), Evan Rachel Wood (HBO’s Westworld) and Robin Wright (Netflix’s House of Cards).

A visibly excited Moss took the stage to claim her award, which she won for her portrayal of Offred. The actress was bleeped out twice during her victory speech; after dropping an F-bomb, she mentioned her mother, thanking her for being “f–ing bad ass.”

Did your actress of choice bring home the gold? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.