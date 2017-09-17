Quotes of the Week: The Orville, BoJack, You're the Worst, Insecure and More

The 69th Emmy Awards are just hours away, and the anticipation has really gotten us in the accolade-giving spirit. The result? We’ve rounded up 15 of our favorite sound bites from the last week of television.

This time around, we’ve got a disheartening diet tip on BoJack Horseman, bitter resentment toward an Orville ex, Insecure‘s epic monologue about coworkers and an ode to Bachelor in Paradise‘s Scallop Fingers — er, Christen.

Also featured in this week’s roundup: quotable moments from The Last Ship, Halt and Catch Fire, You’re the Worst and more.

Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!