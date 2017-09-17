Big Little Lies, Cast Win Big at 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards

Big Little Lies made out nicely at Sunday’s 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, taking home multiple statues — not that those ladies should be trusted with any more blunt objects.

The seven-part miniseries, based on the 2014 novel by Liane Moriarty, won Outstanding Limited Series, beating fellow HBO drama The Night Of, as well as National Geographic’s Genius, and FX’s Fargo and Feud: Bette and Joan.

Laura Dern was the first to win, nabbing the trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, besting Judy Davis (FX’s Feud: Bette and Joan), Jackie Hoffman (Feud: Bette and Joan), Regina King (ABC’s American Crime), Michelle Pfeiffer (HBO’s The Wizard of Lies) and Shailene Woodley (HBO’s Big Little Lies).

Alexander Skarsgard also won for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie, beating out Bill Camp (HBO’s The Night Of), Alfred Molina (FX’s Feud: Bette and Joan), David Thewlis (FX’s Fargo), Stanley Tucci (Feud) and Michael K. Williams (The Night Of).

Nicole Kidman followed up their victories with a win for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie. Her competition included Carrie Coon (FX’s Fargo), Felicity Huffman (ABC’s American Crime), Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon (FX’s Feud: Bette and Joan) and Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies).

