Alec Baldwin Dedicates Emmy to Trump; Kate McKinnon, SNL Also Win

This is one win for Donald Trump that Alec Baldwin can get behind.

Baldwin on Sunday took home the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his portrayal of President Trump on the most recent season of NBC’s Saturday Night Live.

“I suppose I should say: ‘At long last, Mr. President, here is your Emmy,” Baldwin said after taking the stage.

Other actors in Baldwin’s category included Louie Anderson (FX’s Baskets), Tituss Burgess (Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Ty Burrell (ABC’s Modern Family), Tony Hale (HBO’s Veep) and Matt Walsh (HBO’s Veep).

Kate McKinnon, who often appears as the Hillary Clinton and/or Kellyanne Conway to Baldwin’s Trump — also won for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. She thanked Clinton for her “grace and grit.” She bested Vanessa Bayer (SNL), Anna Chlumsky (HBO’s Veep), Kathryn Hahn (Amazon’s Transparent), Leslie Jones (SNL) and Judith Light (Transparent).

Additionally, SNL took home the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.

