Ratings: Zoo Steady Ahead of Finale

The penultimate Season 3 episode of CBS’ yet-to-be-renewed Zoo on Thursday night drew 2.63 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating, marking its second-largest audience in seven weeks while holding steady in the demo.

Opening the Eye’s lineup, a Big Bang Theory rerun delivered Thursday’s biggest audience (6.4 mil), while Big Brother (6 mil/1.8) held steady to dominate the night in the demo.

Over on Fox, the already renewed Beat Shazam‘s finale (2.4 mil/0.7) drew its second-smallest audience while tying its demo low; Love Connection (2.2 mil/0.6) was flat with its own finale.

Elsewhere, The CW’s Penn & Teller (1.5 mil/0.4) and Whose Line (1.2 mil/0.3) both were steady, while ABC’s Laci Peterson update (4.9 mil/1.0) placed third for the night in the demo.

NEXT THURSDAY: Gotham Season 4 premieres on Fox, leading into the time slot debut of The Orville.