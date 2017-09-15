Ratings: Outlander Delivers a Record

Outlander‘s Season 3 opener delivered not just a bouncing bundle of joy, but a chubby l’il ratings record as well.

The Starz drama returned this past Sunday to a series-high audience of 1.49 million total viewers — a tally that swelled to 2.09 million over the course of three airings that night.

The 8 pm audience of 1.49 million also marks the third-largest ever for a Starz season opener, trailing Power Season 3 (2.26 mil) and Power Season 4 (1.68 mil), while the total audience of 2.1 million bests the series’ landmark “The Wedding” episode (2.04 mil).

Among Sunday night’s pay cable dramas, Outlander topped HBO’s The Deuce launch (830,000 total viewers in Live+SD) and Showtime’s Ray Donovan (1.08 mil).

Outlander’s performance with Women 35+ and Adults 50+ was second-best of all premium pay TV this year, behind only (and understandably) HBO’s Game of Thrones.