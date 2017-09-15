American Ninja Warrior National Finals: Watch Kevin Bull's Entire Run, Now!

It’s time for another thrilling running of the Bull when NBC’s American Ninja Warrior airs the conclusion of the National Finals this Monday at 8/7c — and TVLine has much more than a mere sneak peek for you.

This season marks California-based stock trader Kevin Bull’s third trip to the National Finals, where previously he has been bested by the Giant Log Grip and Cliffhanger obstacles. Might the third time be the charm for the Children’s Alopecia Project champion?

You don’t need to tackle the Giant Ring Swing or even wait until Monday night for that answer. No, you can press play above — right now — to see if Bull this year completes the grueling gauntlet thus makes his case for the $1 million prize, or suffers another sad splash while braving such obstacles as the Criss-Cross Salmon Ladder, Wingnut Alley and the brand-new Swing Surfer.