The TVLine Podcast: The Fall's Best & Worst New Shows — A Deeper Dive

Previously, on TVLine.com… our editors, as is hallowed tradition, each shared three highly curated Picks and one big Pass for the upcoming Fall TV season, assessing the best and worst new shows.

Now, thanks to the wonders of stereophonic sound technology, we are able to offer a deeper dive into the fresh(-ish) fare.

In this latest edition of The TVLine Podcast, you will hear our East Coast-based crew — Editor-in-Chief Michael Ausiello, Editor-at-Large Matt Webb Mitovich, Executive Editor Kim Roots, Senior Digital Editor Andy Swift and Staff Editor Ryan Schwartz — weigh in on the relatively lackluster freshman class, before elaborating a bit on why CBS’ 9JKL landed on no fewer than five staffers’ Pass list. (But in the spirit of “variety,” we then cough up other shows that were greatly disappointing.)

Other topics include why ABC’s The Mayor and Hulu’s Runaways each rated high on our collective list, the SEAL Team vs. The Brave vs. Valor (aka Elite Military People Doing Elite Things!) debate, The Orville‘s wayward mission, The Good Doctor‘s prognosis, why Young Sheldon earned three Picks as well as a very passionate Pass, and… a bit more.

