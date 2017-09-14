The View Hosts Sister Act Reunion: Watch Whoopi Get Back in the Habit

Twenty-five years after Whoopi Goldberg first donned that iconic habit, the Sister Act star reunited with several of her castmates Thursday on The View.

Kathy Najimy (aka Sister Mary Patrick) and Wendy Makkena (aka Sister Mary Robert) joined Goldberg — who scored a 1992 Golden Globe nomination for playing Deloris Van-Cartier — to reminisce about filming the iconic comedy. One particularly exceptional story involved Najimy and Makkena putting porn on their hotel room TV, then ordering room service. (Oh, did I mention they were still wearing their full nun costumes? That part’s pretty important.)

Though Maggie Smith (aka Mother Superior) couldn’t make it to the reunion, the Downton Abbey star sent along a video message for her former co-stars.

Goldberg also received a surprise visit from Harvey Keitel, who played her rough-and-tumble boyfriend Vince LaRocca in the film; he came bearing a gift for Goldberg, a replica of the purple fur coat Vince gives Goldberg’s character in the movie — and this one had her name in it.

The reunion ended with a performance of the film’s most memorable musical number, “I Will Follow Him,” for which the ladies were joined by several more of their original “sisters.” Watch the magic happen below: