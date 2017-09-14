Sean Spicer Admits Melissa McCarthy's SNL Impersonation Was 'Kinda Funny'

Having previously asked that Melissa McCarthy “dial back” her impersonation on Saturday Night Live, Sean Spicer half-heartedly acknowledged its merits on Wednesday.

The former White House Press Secretary, who put in an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, confessed to finding McCarthy’s Emmy-winning portrayal “kinda funny,” while awkwardly joking that the parody cost him “lots of money in therapy.” As for President Donald Trump’s response to the bit? “I don’t think he found as much humor in it as others [did].”

McCarthy was not the only topic of conversation during the 20-minute Q&A. Keep scrolling for the “Spicey”-iest tidbits…

On having to defend Trump’s Inauguration turnout:

“There were a lot of us who wanted to be focused on his agenda and what he spoke about in his inaugural address, but he’s president. He made a decision,” Spicer said, acknowledging the fact that he had to defend crowd size at his first-ever press conference on Jan. 21. “Your job as Press Secretary is to represent the president’s voice, and make sure you’re articulating what he believes,” he continued. “Whether you agree or not isn’t your job.”

On Trump’s unconventional use of Twitter:

Spicer, who had alerts set up on his phone to see whenever the president tweeted, confessed that “there were times when you might have wanted to go to bed and said, ‘OK, maybe this is going to be a longer night.'” But Spicer defended Trump’s social media use, calling it “one of the most effective tools on the campaign trail.” As for whether 45 ever ran a tweet by him before firing it off? “Maybe once or twice.”

On the concept of “fake news”:

Spicer agreed that the majority of journalists are decent people trying to get to the truth, but argued that there is now a group of journalists “who rather be first than right, and I think that’s unfortunate because it gives a bad name to those who try to do it right.”

On former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci:

Spicer would not entertain the idea that he didn’t get along with The Mooch. “It wasn’t that I had anything against [him],” Spicer said, but “I didn’t feel as thought he had the qualifications or background to work in the Communications Office.” That, in turn, prompted Spicer to resign. As for that explicit New Yorker article that led to Scaramucci’s dismissal? “I think it proved my point that to do this job you have to have the proper background.”

