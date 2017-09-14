Ratings: Marlon Has Solid Finish, Salvation Eyes 6-Week Audience High

NBC’s Marlon wrapped its freshman run on Wednesday night with a double pump that delivered 5.2 million total viewers (veritably tying its series high) and a 1.2 demo rating (matching its high), and then 3.7 mil and a 1.0.

Season 1 of the sitcom averaged 4.3 mil and a 1.1, matching the numbers that exactly two years earned time slot predecessor The Carmichael Show a Season 2.

Bookending Marlon, America’s Got Talent (11.3 mil/2.0) ticked down just a bit week-to-week while a special, penultimate airing of Midnight, Texas (2.7 mil/0.7) matched Monday’s numbers.

Over on CBS, Big Brother (6.3 mil/1.8) dipped a tenth in the demo, while the penultimate Salvation (3.56 mil/0.5) is eyeing a 6-week audience high while steady in the demo.

Fox’s MasterChef averaged 4 mil and a 1.3 across its two hours, hitting season highs.

