TVLine Items: Krypton Adds Strange DC Character, Atypical Renewal and More

Shaun Sipos is headed for Krypton as a popular DC Comics character.

The Vampire Diaries and Melrose Place (2.0) alum has joined the cast of Syfy’s Superman prequel in the series-regular role of Adam Strange, our sister site Deadline reports.

Adam is a world-weary human who finds himself stranded on Krypton as the unlikely mentor to Superman’s young grandfather, Seg-El (played by Cameron Cuffe).

Krypton is slated to premiere in 2018.

* Oprah Winfrey will make her 60 Minutes debut as a special contributor during the CBS news magazine’s 50th season premiere, airing Sept. 24 at 7:30/6:30c.

* Saturday Night Live vet Cecily Strong will guest-star in a Season 2 episode of NBC’s Great News as an old friend of Briga Heelan’s character, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Netflix has renewed the drama Atypical, about an 18-year-old (Keir Gilchrist) on the autistic spectrum, for a 10-episode Season 2.

* Starz has given a series order to the half-hour drama Vida, which follows two Mexican-American sisters who couldn’t be more different or distanced from each other. When circumstances force them to return to their old neighborhood, they are confronted by the past and the shocking truth about their mother’s identity.

* Watch a new trailer for Season 2 of TBS’ dark comedy Search Party, premiering Sunday, Nov. 19 at 10 pm: