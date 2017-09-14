The Daily Show: Trevor Noah's Contract Renewed Through 2022

Trevor Noah’s staying put at Comedy Central’s World News Headquarters.

The network has renewed the Daily Show host’s contract for an additional five years, extending his tenure through at least 2022 (or, the second year of President Donald Trump’s hypothetical second term), the network announced on Thursday.

As part of his new contract, Noah will also host annual, year-end Daily Show specials, with Comedy Central lamenting on behalf of the show that it “will no longer take for granted that humankind has made it to another Dec. 31.”

“I’m thrilled to be continuing this amazing journey with both fans of The Daily Show and Comedy Central,” Noah said in a statement. “It’s really exciting to renew this contract for either five more years or until Kim Jong Un annihilates us all — whichever one comes first.”

Noah’s contract extension comes two weeks shy of his two-year anniversary as host of The Daily Show, having succeeded Jon Stewart on Sept. 28, 2015. It also comes fewer than two weeks before the debut of new 11:30 pm companion The Opposition With Jordan Klepper (premiering Monday, Sept. 25; watch teaser).

