Keke Palmer to Lead Scream Season 3

Keke Palmer isn’t done Scream-ing just yet.

The actress, who starred as sorority girl-turned-doctor Zayday Williams in both seasons of Ryan Murphy’s Scream Queens on Fox, will headline MTV’s “reboot” of its horror franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Palmer will play Kym, a social activist with “zero patience for suffering fools.” (Especially fools who try to kill her and her friends.)

And Palmer isn’t the only new addition to the cast. RJ Cyler (Power Rangers) will star as Deion Elliot, a football star whose sordid past comes back to haunt him and his friends; Giorgia Whigham (13 Reasons Why) will play Beth, a goth girl with a love of horror movies; Jessica Sula (Recovery Road) will play new-girl Liv, who quickly develops a relationship with Deion; and Giullian Yao Gioiello (Julie’s Greenroom) will play Manny, an intelligent, openly gay student.

These actors join previously announced cast members Tyga and C.J. Wallace. A premiere date for Scream‘s third season — which will not be connected to the first two — has yet to be announced.

