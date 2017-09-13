The Guest Book, People of Earth and Wrecked All Renewed at TBS

TBS in one fell swoop renewed three series on Wednesday: the freshman comedy The Guest Book, plus Wrecked and People of Earth (both of which will return for Season 3).

The trio join the cabler’s previously announced renewals, The Detour and Angie Tribeca.

Wrecked wrapped its sophomore run last month, while The Guest Book and People of Earth air their respective finales on Thursday, Sept. 21 and Monday, Sept. 25.

“Since rebranding this network just two years ago, we have renewed 100 percent of our scripted originals, which have all generated impressive audience growth in an environment that’s seeing mostly declines,” TBS original programming EVP Brett Weitz said in a statement. “Our shows are connecting with fans and we’re going to keep making these genuinely funny comedies with the best creators in this business.”