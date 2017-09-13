Tuesday Ratings: America's Got Talent Slips Leading Out of Telethon

Pushed back to an 9/8c start time, leading out of NBC’s Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief coverage, America’s Got Talent this Tuesday drew 11.4 million total viewers and a 2.2 demo rating, down about 15 percent to mark Tuesday lows for this cycle. Fall TV Spoilers 2017: Scoop on 35+ Returning Favorites Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

ABC’s Somewhere Between, meanwhile, did 1.65 mil and a 0.3, dipping a tenth in the demo to match its series low.

Fox’s rebroadcast of The Orville‘s premiere — which in Sunday’s finals delivered 7.3 mil and a 2.8 (leading out of football) — did 1.6 mil and a 0.5.

The Big 4’s collective coverage of Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief totaled 15.7 million total viewers.