The Sopranos' Frank Vincent Dead at 78

Frank Vincent, who played mob boss Phil Leotardo on HBO’s The Sopranos, has died at the age of 78.

Vincent passed away following complications from heart surgery in New Jersey on Wednesday, according to a report from TMZ. Vincent reportedly suffered a heart attack last week and had to undergo open-heart surgery as a result, but died during the procedure.

Vincent’s Sopranos character Phil Leotardo appeared in more than 30 episodes and was a rival of Tony Soprano’s throughout the series, eventually getting whacked by Tony’s men in the series finale. (Phil’s death was actually the final murder depicted on the show.) Vincent played a Mafia member in many movies as well, including Martin Scorsese’s GoodFellas, where his character Billy Batts famously told Joe Pesci’s character, “Go home and get your f–king shine box!”

In addition to The Sopranos, Vincent made small-screen appearances on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, NYPD Blue and Walker, Texas Ranger. His other movie roles included Scorsese’s Raging Bull and Casino along with Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing.