America's Got Talent Recap: Which 10 Acts Are Headed to the Finals?

At long last, the final acts competing in the America’s Got Talent Season 12 finals have been revealed.

Following Tuesday’s round of performances — which ranged from Kechi Okwuchi’s beautiful performance of “Don’t Worry About Me” to “the worst robot” Simon Cowell had ever seen, courtesy of Merrick Hanna — the 11 remaining acts returned to the stage to find out which five would continue on to next week’s finals.

Unlike the show itself, I’m not really in the mood to beat around the bush, so here are the five acts that made it through:

* Mandy Harvey

* Diavolo

* Kechi Okwuchi

* Light Balance

* Angelica Hale

Tonight’s five victors join previously announced finalists Preacher Lawson, Darci Lynne, Sara and Hero, Evie Clair and Chase Goehring

Did your favorite acts make it through to the finals? And who will you be rooting for next week? Drop a comment with your reaction(s) below.