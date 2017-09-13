Monday Ratings: Ninja Warrior Eyes High, Bests Bachelor in Paradise Finale

Monday’s Hurricane Irma-delayed Nielsen numbers are in, and NBC’s American Ninja Warrior drew 6.31 million total viewers and a 1.6 demo rating, ticking up to season highs.

Pending adjustment due to NFL preemptions on NBC (in New Orleans), CBS (Minneapolis) and ABC (Los Angeles), as well as ongoing Irma news coverage, ANW led the night in the demo while matching a Big Bang rerun for the largest audience. Leading out of that, the antepenultimate episode of Midnight, Texas (2.8 mil/0.7) was steady.

Elsewhere on Monday:

* ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise (4.8 mil/1.3) was steady week-to-week but down 14 and 19 percent from last year’s finale.

* Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance (2.4 mil/0.6) dipped to its third-smallest audience ever, while flat in the demo.

* The CW’s Hooten & the Lady (940K/0.2) was flat with its Stateside finale.

