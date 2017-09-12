Sunday Ratings: The Orville Launches Well With NFL Lead-In

Sunday’s Hurricane Irma-delayed Nielsen numbers are in, and Fox’s The Orville premiered to 7.3 million total viewers and a 2.8 demo rating (per fast nationals and pending additional adjustment due to Irma news coverage), up from what Son of Zorn debuted to a year ago leading out of football (6 mil/2.4) and marking the highest-rated broadcast drama launch since This Is Us.

Over on NBC, Sunday Night Football (21.6 mil/8.0) was up a tick from last year’s Sunday opener.

CBS’ Big Brother (6.5 mil/1.9) drew its biggest Sunday audience of the season while equaling its best rating in five weeks.

ABC’s Miss America telecast (5.6 mil/1.2) was down 10 percent and a tenth from last year.