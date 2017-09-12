Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Renewed for Three (!) Seasons at HBO

And now, this. And this. And this.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver scored a super-sized renewal Tuesday, when HBO picked up the news satire series for an additional three seasons.

The deal keeps the show on the premium cabler through 2020. Each season will consist of 30 episodes.

“We are thrilled to have John Oliver as an integral part of the HBO family and to continue to share his comedic brilliance with the world,” Casey Bloys, president, HBO Programming said via statement. “His extraordinary genius for rich and intelligent commentary is second to none.”

Oliver added, also via statement: First: I firmly disagree with everything Casey just said. Second: We’re very grateful to [HBO chairman and CEO] Richard Plepler, Casey and everyone at HBO for letting us continue to do whatever it is we actually do. And finally: We’d also like to thank our staff for all their hard work. We’re incredibly proud of all of you, and rather than tell you that to your face, we’d like to do it in the cold, dispassionate form of a press release.”

Last Week Tonight, currently in its fourth season, airs Sunday nights at 11/10c.