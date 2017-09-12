Benedict Cumberbatch Plays a Grieving Dad in PBS' The Child in Time Trailer

Benedict Cumberbatch has a new mystery to solve… but this one doesn’t have any easy answers.

The Sherlock star gets dramatic in the just-released trailer for PBS/Masterpiece’s upcoming TV movie The Child in Time, which you can watch above. In it, Cumberbatch plays a devoted father whose young daughter suddenly goes missing, leading to a downward spiral of frantic grief and self-recrimination. (Boardwalk Empire alum Kelly Macdonald co-stars as Cumberbatch’s wife.)

The film, based on author Ian McEwan’s acclaimed 1987 novel, follows Cumberbatch and Macdonald’s characters as they progress through the stages of grief, doing their best to comfort each other along the way. And perhaps there’s a happy ending to their story after all: As Macdonald’s character says in the trailer, “I think she might have to be the one to find us… we can’t give up hope.”

Cumberbatch also serves as an executive producer on The Child in Time, which is currently slated to debut on PBS sometime next year.

Press PLAY on the video above for a sneak peek at The Child in Time, then drop your first impressions in a comment below.