Glee Vet Jacob Artist Joins E! Drama The Arrangement for Season 2

Glee alum Jacob Artist has made an Arrangement with E!’s twisted Hollywood drama.

The actor will recur during Season 2 as Wes Blaker, “a charming young man with a sharp sense of humor and a dark side,” our sister site Deadline reports.

The series follows a young actress named Megan (played by Chicago Fire‘s Christine Evangelista) who enters into a contract marriage with big-time movie star Kyle (Dallas‘ Josh Henderson). Michael Vartan (Alias) co-stars as Kyle’s mentor/friend Terence, who is the leader of a Scientology-esque self-help organization dubbed The Institute for the Higher Mind. The cast also includes Lexa Doig (Arrow) as Terence’s wife and Kyle’s producing partner, Deann.

Following his turn as Puck’s half-brother Jake Puckerman on Glee, Artist recurred on Season 1 of ABC’s Quantico. He also appeared in an episode of American Horror Story: Roanoke last year.

The Arrangement, which got renewed back in April, does not yet have a Season 2 premiere date. (Read up on the Season 1 finale’s crazy cliffhanger here.)