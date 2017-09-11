In case there’s any doubt, let’s make one thing clear: National City belongs to Supergirl.

That’s what Kara declares in the first promo for the CW drama’s upcoming third season (Oct. 9, 8/7c), which finds the Girl of Steel going through a bit of an identity crisis.

RELATEDSupergirl Recasts Two Key Roles

Following her separation from Mon-El, Kara decides that “the cost of being human is too much for her to handle,” executive producer Robert Rovner tells TVLine, adding that she starts throwing herself into her work at the DEO “at the cost of her relationships.”

And Kara definitely gets to work in the new promo; she battles the fearsome DC Comics villain known as “Bloodsport,” and despite the danger at hand, Kara informs her teammates, “I’ve got this.”

Hit PLAY on the promo above, then drop a comment below: What do you hope to see in Season 3?