Grey's Anatomy Season 14 Trailer Teases Jackson/Maggie Romance, Owen/Teddy Reunion and More

This just in: Grey’s Anatomy is totally, absolutely, definitely, most likely going there with Jackson and Maggie.

ABC on Monday dropped the first TGIT-branded promo featuring actual footage from the new seasons of Grey’s, Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder, and the 60-second clip all but confirmed that “Jaggie” will become a thing in Season 14 (whether you like it or not). The revealing trailer also previewed Kim Raver’s return as Teddy (and her very enthusiastic reunion with ex-love Owen that Amelia should not be worried about at all), hinted at a much lighter energy between Alex and Jo, and offered a first look at Timeless‘ Abigail Spencer as the alive and (seemingly) well Megan.

The clip also treats Scandal fans to a shirtless shot of Scott Foley, while How to Get Away With Murder diehards are given a sneak peek at Jimmy Smits’ arrival as [spoiler].

Press PLAY above and then hit the comments with your reaction to the spot.