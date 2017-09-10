Quotes of the Week: Raven's Home, Preacher, The Late Show, Zoo and More

Temperatures are beginning to drop, fall wardrobes are coming out of storage and the TV shows that kept us company for the last 12 weeks are winding down.

Fortunately, our newest Quotes of the Week will preserve all the best sound bites from summer’s final offerings. Quotes of the Week for Sept. 3, 2017 Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

This time around, we’ve got an uncomfortable moment of intimacy on Preacher, strong opinions about baked goods on Insecure, even more pregnancy woes on Zoo and the end to a Buffy the Vampire Slayer debate via Battle of the Network Stars.

Also featured in this week’s roundup: double doses of Difficult People, Halt and Catch Fire and the now-cancelled Blood Drive.

Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!