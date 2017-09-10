Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 9 Trailer Warns, 'Nothing Has Changed'

Larry David is getting psychological help from… Walter White? Seems about right.

HBO on Sunday quietly dropped the first trailer for Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s long-delayed ninth season and the 90-second promo offers a first look at Bryan Cranston as Larry’s weary shrink. “I enjoy the mind of Larry David,” Cranston’s therapist (sarcastically) opines at one point.

RELATEDCurb Your Enthusiasm Season 9 Episodes Leaked by HBO Hacker

The above clip, which warns early on that “Larry’s back… and nothing has changed,” offers a sneak peek at a selection of the grump’s Season 9 gripes. Among them: soap dispensers, constipation complainers, shoddy shoelaces, flagrant PDA, courtroom etiquette, funeral outbursts and department-store perfume sprayers.

Strangely, the trailer — which was first screened for critics over the summer at the Television Critics Association’s press tour — no longer offers a glimpse of special guest star Judge Judy. (In the version critics saw in July, Larry appears on Judge Judy accusing an old lady of trespassing and stealing his ficus plant.)

Curb Your Enthusiasm returns for Season 9 on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 10/9c on HBO.