Colton Haynes Hints at Arrow Return: 'Roy's Coming Back Very Soon'

On the eve of his return to Teen Wolf, Colton Haynes dropped a not-so-subtle hint that he could soon be reprising yet another small-screen role.

“Roy’s coming back very soon,” the actor responded Saturday to a fan who tweeted about how much she misses Haynes’ character on Arrow. For those keeping track, Roy Harper — also known as the red-hooded Arsenal — hasn’t been seen in Star City since the Season 4 episode “Unchained”; the CW drama’s sixth season premieres Thursday, Oct. 12 at 9/8c.

In the meantime, those looking for their Haynes fix can catch him reprising the role of Jackson Whittemore on Sunday’s Teen Wolf. He can also be seen Tuesdays on American Horror Story: Cult, in which he plays the crooked-yet-coveted Detective Samuels.

Are you holding your breath for Roy’s return, or will you believe it when you see it? Drop a comment with your thoughts on Haynes’ tweet below.