The Last Tycoon Cancelled at Amazon

It’s the end of the road for The Last Tycoon: Amazon has cancelled the Matt Bomer drama after just one season, THR.com reports.

The Last Tycoon was released on July 28 to mixed reviews. Based on the F. Scott Fitzgerald novel, the hour-long drama took viewers back to the glory days of Hollywood, as golden boy Monroe Stahr (Bomer) battled his father figure (Frasier‘s Kelsey Grammer) for the soul of their studio; Lily Collins (The Blind Side) and Rosemarie DeWitt (United States of Tara) co-starred.

Amazon’s decision to axe The Last Tycoon comes just days after cancelling Z: The Beginning of Everything, which, coincidentally, told the story of Fitzgerald’s wife, fellow novelist Zelda Fitzgerald.

Are you disappointed in Amazon’s decision not to move forward with The Last Tycoon?