Bernie Sanders to Colbert: 'It's Silly for Hillary to Keep Talking About 2016'

Bernie Sanders believes it’s time for Hillary Clinton to move on from the 2016 election.

On Thursday’s The Late Show, the Democratic senator responded to a passage in Clinton’s upcoming memoir What Happened, in which she says Sanders’ attacks on her during the campaign “caused lasting damage, making it harder to unify progressives.”

After assuring Stephen Colbert that the progressive movement is in no danger of going extinct, Sanders encouraged the former presidential candidate to put the election behind her.

“Secretary Clinton ran against the most unpopular candidate in the history of this country, and she lost and was upset about it,” Sanders said. “But our job now is really not to go backwards. It is to go forward. I think it’s a little silly to keep talking about 2016. We’ve got too many problems.”

Later, after Colbert reminded him that Clinton will soon be promoting her book on The Late Show, Sanders urged the host to ask Clinton one question: Does she plan to help the Democrats, now that they’re up against Trump’s administration?

“I would like her to join us in the fight for 15, in a Medicare-for-all single payer system, in taking on the fossil fuel industry,” he said. “We need her help to go forward. Let’s not keep arguing about 2016. Let’s get together, take on Trump’s desire to divide us up. Let’s go forward with a progressive agenda. Ask her if she’ll do that.”

Press PLAY on the video above to see Sanders’ full response to Clinton, then hit the comments and tell us: Do you share his sentiment?