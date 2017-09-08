Fox News Channel 'Parts Ways' With Eric Bolling After Sexting Investigation

Another Fox News Channel scandal has resulted in another very public parting of ways: Eric Bolling is leaving the network, our sister site Variety reports.

In August, Bolling was accused of sending unsolicited pictures of male genitalia to at least two Fox News employees and one Fox Business Network staffer, all of whom were women. The channel hired attorney Paul Weiss, who investigated allegations against Bill O’Reilly prior to his ouster from FNC, to look into the claims.

A former co-host of The Five, Bolling had more recently hosted The Specialists, alongside Eboni Williams and Kat Timpf, and Cashin’ In.

In a statement, the network announced it would cancel The Specialists and that Bolling and FNC had “agreed to part ways amicably,” adding, “We thank Eric for his 10 years of service to our loyal viewers and wish him the best of luck.”

In August, Bolling tweeted that he was “overwhelmed by all the support” he’d received.

Overwhelmed by all the support I have received. Thank you I look forward to clearing my name asap — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) August 7, 2017

I will continue to fight against these false smear attacks! THANK YOU FOR CONTINUED SUPPORT — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) August 9, 2017

News of Bolling’s departure comes at the same time that Fox Business host Charles Payne, who’d been suspended for two months while the network investigated sexual harassment allegations against him, was cleared to return to Making Money.