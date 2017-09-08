Doctor Who Spinoff Class Cancelled After One Season

Class has been dismissed.

The Doctor Who spinoff, which made its stateside debut in April, has been cancelled after one season.

Damian Kavanagh, who heads up BBC3 — the U.K. network where Class originally aired — confirmed the news on Thursday to British magazine Radio Times: “There was nothing wrong with it. I thought [writer] Patrick [Ness] did a great job; he explored an amazing world. In honesty, it didn’t really land for us on BBC3. Some shows don’t, and I have to make decisions about what we’re going to do from a drama point of view.”

Described as a “British Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” Class was set in present-day London, where four teens were tasked with protecting Coal Hill School.

Are you disappointed that Class is officially out? Drop a comment below with your thoughts.